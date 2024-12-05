Summarize Simplifying... In short In India's largest drug bust, the Coast Guard seized a Myanmar boat carrying $4.25 billion worth of methamphetamine.

The police are now investigating the role of a Starlink device, used by the traffickers for communication, and have reached out to Starlink for more details.

This comes as methamphetamine seizures in Asia hit a record high, with India emerging as a significant transit and destination market.

Starlink was used in major drug trafficking case

Indian police probe Starlink's role in $4.25 billion drug bust

What's the story Indian authorities are investigating the use of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service in a major drug bust. The satellite internet device was reportedly used by drug traffickers to navigate Indian waters and reach the country's coast. Despite not having official permission to operate in India or its territorial waters, a Starlink device was discovered on a seized Myanmar boat near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands last week.

Major bust

Record-breaking drug seizure

The Indian Coast Guard's seizure of the Myanmar boat was their largest drug bust to date. The authorities confiscated an estimated 6,000kg of methamphetamine from the vessel, worth about $4.25 billion. Following this major discovery, six Myanmar nationals were arrested in connection with the case by police in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Device usage

Starlink device's role in drug trafficking under investigation

Hargobinder S Dhaliwal, police chief of the Andaman islands, noted that the drug traffickers started using the Starlink device from the very beginning of their journey from Myanmar. "They directly operated [phones] with satellite, creating a Wi-Fi hotspot," he said. This has prompted an investigation into how this compact and portable kit was employed in illegal activities.

Information sought

Police request information from Starlink

The Andaman police have reached out to Starlink for further details about the device used in the drug trafficking operation. They are looking for information like who bought it and how it was used since purchase. This investigation is part of a larger probe into possible local or foreign syndicates involved in drug transportation.

Drug trafficking

Methamphetamine seizures reach record high in Asia

Methamphetamine seizures hit a record high of 190 tons (1,90,000kg) in East and Southeast Asia in 2023, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The report also flagged India as an emerging transit and destination market for methamphetamine from Myanmar. This highlights the importance of the recent drug bust involving the Starlink device, and the necessity of further investigation into its role in these illegal activities.