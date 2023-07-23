Manipur plans to airlift Meiteis from Mizoram following 'threats': Reports

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 23, 2023 | 03:28 pm 2 min read

The Manipur government has reportedly planned to airlift Meiteis from neighboring Mizoram following an alleged warning from an organization of former militants. The government has kept special aircraft ready for the operation. The organization stated there was "anger among Mizo youths" over the incident of two women being paraded naked and allegedly sexually assaulted by a mob of Meiteis in Manipur on May 4.

Flights ready for airlift operation: Report

The Manipur government is planning to airlift Meitei people from Mizoram through special ATR planes that will run between Aizawl-Imphal and Aizawl-Silchar, India Today reported. The move comes amid the anticipation that massive public anger over the recent viral video of two tribal Kuki-Zomi women being brutally assaulted in Manipur would reverberate throughout Mizoram, threatening the security of Meiteis living in the state.

Mizoram government steps up security for Meiteis in Aizawl

According to The Indian Express, the Mizoram government has stepped up security for the Meiteis in Aizawl. Security has also been beefed up in various educational institutes, including Vety College and Mizoram University. This comes in the aftermath of the statement by an organization of former militants in Aizawl, the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA), suggesting Meiteis leave Mizoram for their safety.

Situation in Mizoram no longer safe for Meiteis: PAMRA

Referring to the outrage over the sexual assault incident in Manipur, the PAMRA reported stated, "The situation in Mizoram has become tense and it is no longer safe for Meitei people from Manipur to live in Mizoram." Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has reassured the Meitei community living in a state of safety and told them not to pay heed to rumors, per PTI.

A little about Manipur situation

Over 160 people have reportedly been killed in Manipur's ethnic violence after a May 3 agitation over the Meiteis' Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands. Nationwide outrage was triggered recently after the video of two women paraded naked in Manipur went viral. Notably, Meiteis—53% of Manipur's population—raised concerns over restrictions on settling in hill areas and the illegal migration of people from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

