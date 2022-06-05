World

Bangladesh: 40 killed, 450 injured in fire at container depot

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 05, 2022, 03:46 pm 2 min read

The death toll may climb as several people are missing after the incident.

At least 40 people have died after a massive fire broke out at a shipping container depot in Bangladesh's Chittagong last night, officials said on Sunday. According to officials, the blaze spread at the depot in the Sitakunda area and left about 450 people injured. They said the death toll may climb as several people are still missing.

Initial investigation 'Fire caused due to chemical reaction'

According to officials at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), 40 dead bodies have so far arrived at the hospital mortuary. Nurul Alam, a police officer stationed at the Medical College outpost said early investigations have revealed that the fire was caused by a chemical reaction. Local media later reported that the fire had spread due to an explosion.

Incident What did officials say about the incident?

According to reports, the fire started around 9:00 p.m. while the explosion happened at midnight. They claimed that the blast smashed window panes in surrounding residences. Following the blast, the fire spread rapidly leading to casualties. "Over 450 people have been injured in this incident," said Istakul Islam, a senior health official at Red Crescent Youth Chittagong.

Details 19 firefighters pressed into service

Md Faruk Hossain Sikdar, Assistant Director of the Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defense, said, "Around 19 firefighting units are working to douse the fire and six ambulances are also available on the spot." Since May 2011, the container depot has been in operation. Meanwhile, health officials stated that the casualties would climb because some persons are still missing following the tragedy.

Official PM Hasina expresses grief, directs mobilization of facilities

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences for the deaths and directed that all facilities be mobilized for the rescue and relief operation. Meanwhile, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner (DC) Ashraf Uddin stated that the DC office is providing $560 (Taka 50,000) to the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, the Daily Star claimed that $224 (Taka 20,000) had been provided to the relatives of the victims.

Response How did the depot administration respond?

Mujibur Rahman, director of the BM Container Depot, said the cause of the incident remained unknown. However, he stated that plans were being taken to ensure that the injured received the best possible care. "We will bear the entire cost of the treatment. Those who were injured in the accident will be given the maximum compensation," Rahman told The Daily Star.