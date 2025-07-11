Lord's Test: Can replacement Dhruv Jurel bat if needed?
What's the story
India's vice-captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury on the opening day of the third Test against England at Lord's. The incident took place during the afternoon session when Pant was hit on his left index finger while attempting to stop a wide ball from Jasprit Bumrah. He was seen in pain and received treatment from the physio for several minutes before briefly resuming his duties. However, he had to walk out later due to continued discomfort.
Replacement
BCCI confirms the development
With Pant's condition uncertain, substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel was called in to replace him behind the stumps. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on social media, saying "Update: #TeamIndia vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger. He is receiving treatment at the moment and is under the supervision of the medical team."
Ongoing treatment
Jurel took a catch off Jadeja
As Pant continued to receive treatment on the sidelines, Jurel performed well behind the stumps. He took a brilliant reflex catch off Ollie Pope on Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in the 50th over, giving India a major breakthrough. However, it remains unclear if Pant will be able to keep wickets or bat further at Lord's.
Regulations
ICC rules regarding substitutes
Under the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, substitutes can only bat or bowl in case of a concussion to a playing XI member. Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)'s law 24.1.2 states: "A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires." This means if Pant is unable to take the field again, India will have to play the rest of this Test with one less batter.