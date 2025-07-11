Lord's Test: Can replacement Dhruv Jurel bat if needed? 

India's vice-captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a finger injury on the opening day of the third Test against England at Lord's. The incident took place during the afternoon session when Pant was hit on his left index finger while attempting to stop a wide ball from Jasprit Bumrah. He was seen in pain and received treatment from the physio for several minutes before briefly resuming his duties. However, he had to walk out later due to continued discomfort.

Replacement BCCI confirms the development With Pant's condition uncertain, substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel was called in to replace him behind the stumps. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on social media, saying "Update: #TeamIndia vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger. He is receiving treatment at the moment and is under the supervision of the medical team."

Ongoing treatment Jurel took a catch off Jadeja As Pant continued to receive treatment on the sidelines, Jurel performed well behind the stumps. He took a brilliant reflex catch off Ollie Pope on Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in the 50th over, giving India a major breakthrough. However, it remains unclear if Pant will be able to keep wickets or bat further at Lord's.