A look at highest match aggregates at Edgbaston (Test cricket)
After losing the opener, India made a remarkable comeback against England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. The visitors claimed their first-ever Test win at this venue after successfully defending 607. They bowled out England for 271. Notably, the match saw a total of 1,692 runs, the highest-ever match aggregate at Edgbaston. No other match here has recorded even 1,400-plus runs.
#1
1,692 runs: England vs India, 2025
As mentioned, the 2nd Test between England and India at Edgbaston saw an aggregate of 1,692 runs. The visitors scored in excess of 420 runs in both innings (587 and 427/6d). Skipper Shubman Gill slammed twin tons (269 and 161). Meanwhile, England settled for scores of 407 and 271. They eventually lost the match by a massive 336 runs.
History at Edgbaston in 2025
As per ESPNcricinfo, the 2025 Edgbaston game recorded the highest aggregate (1,692) for a Test between England and India. The previous highest mark was 1,673 runs set in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds.
#2
1,372 runs: England vs West Indies, 2004
The second-highest match aggregate at Edgbaston in Tests is 1,372. The record-breaking 2004 Test between England and West Indies saw this remarkable feat. The hosts scored 566/9d and 248, riding on Andrew Flintoff's incredible first-innings 167. Meanwhile, the Windies were dismissed twice (336 and 222). They lost by 256 runs while chasing 479 on Day 4.