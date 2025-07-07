A look at highest match aggregates at Edgbaston (Test cricket)

After losing the opener, India made a remarkable comeback against England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. The visitors claimed their first-ever Test win at this venue after successfully defending 607. They bowled out England for 271. Notably, the match saw a total of 1,692 runs, the highest-ever match aggregate at Edgbaston. No other match here has recorded even 1,400-plus runs.

#1 1,692 runs: England vs India, 2025 As mentioned, the 2nd Test between England and India at Edgbaston saw an aggregate of 1,692 runs. The visitors scored in excess of 420 runs in both innings (587 and 427/6d). Skipper Shubman Gill slammed twin tons (269 and 161). Meanwhile, England settled for scores of 407 and 271. They eventually lost the match by a massive 336 runs.

Information History at Edgbaston in 2025 As per ESPNcricinfo, the 2025 Edgbaston game recorded the highest aggregate (1,692) for a Test between England and India. The previous highest mark was 1,673 runs set in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds.