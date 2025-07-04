These Indian batters clocked Test double-centuries in England

India's Test captain Shubman Gill has made history by becoming the first Asian skipper to score a double century in SENA (South Africa, England , New Zealand, and Australia) conditions. He achieved this feat with a 269-run knock during the second Test against England at Edgbaston. On this note, let's look at the Indian batters with Test double-centuries on English soil.

#1 Shubman Gill: 269 at Edgbaston, 2025 Gill's aforementioned double-century came in tough conditions as India were reduced to 211/5 on Day 1. His innings of 269 runs off 387 balls helped India post a massive total of 587/10 in the first innings. The skipper was well supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89). This knock saw Gill become the first Indian batter to breach the 250-run mark in a Test innings on England soil.

#2 Sunil Gavaskar: 221 at The Oval, 1979 Sunil Gavaskar previously held the record for the highest individual Test score by an Indian in England. The legendary opener scored a historic 221 runs off 443 balls in the fourth innings of the 1979 Test match at The Oval. India (429/8), who were chasing a target of 438, narrowly fell short as the game ended in a draw on Day 5. Notably, Gavaskar was well supported by Chetan Chauhan (80) and Dilip Vengsarkar (52) during his stay.