Decoding complete stats from Shubman Gill's 269-run knock at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill 's remarkable innings of 269 in the second Test against England at Edgbaston helped India post 587 in the first innings. Gill, who was part of two massive stands, scored 269 runs from 387 balls. He hit 30 fours and three sixes. This was a mammoth knock from Gill, who unfortunately missed out on a triple-century. Here we decode the records made by Gill with his score of 269.

Away records Third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill's 269 is now the third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests (home of opposition). Gill's knock is only behind Virender Sehwag's 309 in Multan and Rahul Dravid's 270 in Rawalpindi during India's tour of Pakistan in 2004. 250-plus scores for India in away Tests: 309 - Virender Sehwag vs PAK, Multan, 2004 270 - Rahul Dravid vs PAK, Rawalpindi, 2004 269 - Shubman Gill vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2025* 254 - Virender Sehwag vs PAK, Lahore, 2006

In England Highest score by an Indian Test captain in England Gill recorded the highest score by an Indian Test captain in England. Gill surpassed the legendary Mohammad Azharuddin, who scored 179 at Old Trafford, Manchester in 1990. Virat Kohli is third on the list with a score of 149 runs in Birmingham in 2018. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews was the previous visiting skipper with a 150-plus Test score in England. He made 160 in the 2014 Leeds match.

Youngest 2nd-youngest to score a double-century as Indian skipper As per Cricbuzz, Gill became the 2nd-youngest to score a double-century as Indian skipper in Tests. Youngest to score a Test double-hundred as India captain: 23y 39d - MAK Pataudi vs ENG, Delhi, 1964 25y 298d - Shubman Gill vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2025 26y 189d - Sachin Tendulkar vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 1999 27y 260d - Virat Kohli vs WI, North Sound, 2016

Do you know? 3rd Indian batter with a double-century in England Gill became the 3rd Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar and Dravid to slam a double-century in Tests on English soil. Gavaskar scored 221 in 1979 at The Oval whereas Dravid managed 202 in 2002 at The Oval.

Skipper 6th Indian skipper with a double-hundred in Tests Gill also became the 6th Indian skipper with a double-hundred in Tests. Double hundreds as India Test captain: 7 - Virat Kohli 1 - MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Shubman Gill Meanwhile, this was just the second double-hundred by an Indian captain in an overseas Test, after Virat Kohli's 200 at North Sound in 2016.

Information 3rd visiting batter with a double-ton in Tests at Edgbaston Gill is now the 3rd visiting batter with a double-ton in Tests at Edgbaston. He joined Graeme Smith, who scored 277 in 2003 and Zaheer Abbas, who sscored 274 in 1971.

Highest scores 7th-highest score by an Indian batter in Tests Gill now owns the 7th-highest score by an Indian batter in Test cricket. Highest scores by Indian batters in Tests: Virender Sehwag: 319 vs South Africa, Chennai Virender Sehwag: 309 vs Pakistan, Multan Karun Nair: 303* vs England, Chennai Virender Sehwag: 293 vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai VVS Laxman: 281 vs Australia, Kolkata Rahul Dravid: 270 vs Pakistan, Rawalpindi Shubman Gill: 269 vs England, Birmingham

1,000 Gill surpasses 1,000 runs in away Tests and versus England Gill went past 1,000 Test runs in away matches (home of opposition). He owns 1,073 runs at 42.92 from 15 matches (27 innings). Notably, he has three tons and 2 fifties in away Test matches. Gill also went past 1,000 runs versus England in Tests. He owns 1,016 runs at a stellar 53.47 with 4 tons and 3 fifties.

Do you know? 5,000 runs and career-best score in First-Class cricket Gill added another feather in his illustrious cap. The Team India skipper completed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He needed 258 runs to reach the landmark. Playing his 63rd First-Class match (110 innings), Gill completed 5,000 runs at over 47. He also smashed his career-best FC score.