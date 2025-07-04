Alex Carey registers his 11th half-century in Test cricket: Stats

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey scored valuable 63 runs against West Indies on Day 1 of the 2nd Test being held at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada. Carey played an entertaining knock and built a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside Beau Webster. Notably, he walked in when the Aussies were 110/5. Here are further details and stats.

Knock A vital effort from Carey's blade Carey came in at a crucial juncture with the Aussies stuttering with half their side gone. A watchful Carey built the innings alongside Webster. It wasn't a complete fluent knock from Carey. However, what mattered was he held on. He was dropped on 46 by wicketkeeper Shai Hope. Carey reached his fifty before tea and in the 3rd session, he was sent back.

Information Justin Greaves dismisses Carey Justin Greaves got Carey with a good length ball angling across the left-hander, who stayed on the front-foot to play a pull shot. However, he failed to connect with the middle of the bat and spooned a simple catch to Kraigg Brathwaite at mid-wicket.

Runs 3rd fifty for Carey vs West Indies Carey's knock of 63 came from 81 balls. He hit 10 fours and a six. He has raced to 1,959 runs from 42 matches (62 innings) at 35.61. This was his 11th fifty in Tests. He also owns 2 hundreds. As per ESPNcricinfo, Carey has amassed 267 runs from 6 matches versus the Windies at 38.14 (50s: 3).

Information Carey is closing in on 1,000 runs in away Tests In 20 away Tests (home of opposition), Carey now has 987 runs at 36.55 (100s: 1, 50s: 6). In the ongoing series on Windies soil, Carey has slammed 136 runs from 3 innings at 45.33 (50s: 2).