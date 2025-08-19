Deepika to start shooting for Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'AA22xA6' in November

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next project, presently addressed as AA22xA6, with Telugu actor Allu Arjun and director Atlee . The film is currently in production and is being touted as one of the biggest films in Indian cinema history. According to a Pinkvilla report, Padukone will begin shooting for this highly anticipated project in November 2025.

Shooting schedule 'It's Deepika Padukone like never before' The report also revealed that Padukone has allocated a whopping 100 days for the shoot of AA22xA6. She will be shooting dramatic and action-packed sequences during this period. A source close to the film told Pinkvilla, "It's Deepika Padukone like never before along with Allu Arjun." The team has reportedly designed a special warrior look and weapons for Padukone's character in the film.

Film details Film's release and other details AA22xA6 is a unique parallel universe film featuring Arjun in a triple role with multiple looks. The film will be shot until September 2026, and the makers are eyeing a release in the second half of 2027. "Allu Arjun has blocked his calendar exclusively for Atlee's next and is passionately giving it all to the most prestigious film of his career," added the source.