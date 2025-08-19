Deepika to start shooting for Allu Arjun-Atlee's 'AA22xA6' in November
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next project, presently addressed as AA22xA6, with Telugu actor Allu Arjun and director Atlee. The film is currently in production and is being touted as one of the biggest films in Indian cinema history. According to a Pinkvilla report, Padukone will begin shooting for this highly anticipated project in November 2025.
Shooting schedule
'It's Deepika Padukone like never before'
The report also revealed that Padukone has allocated a whopping 100 days for the shoot of AA22xA6. She will be shooting dramatic and action-packed sequences during this period. A source close to the film told Pinkvilla, "It's Deepika Padukone like never before along with Allu Arjun." The team has reportedly designed a special warrior look and weapons for Padukone's character in the film.
Film details
Film's release and other details
AA22xA6 is a unique parallel universe film featuring Arjun in a triple role with multiple looks. The film will be shot until September 2026, and the makers are eyeing a release in the second half of 2027. "Allu Arjun has blocked his calendar exclusively for Atlee's next and is passionately giving it all to the most prestigious film of his career," added the source.
Career update
Padukone will juggle between 'AA22xA6' and 'King' shoots
Padukone is also set to begin shooting for King, her next film with Shah Rukh Khan, in October 2025. The source said, "King and Atlee's next will mark the first two shoots for DP after becoming a mother. She will be juggling between the two projects from the end of 2025." AA22xA6 also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.