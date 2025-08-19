Next Article
'Chiranjeevi Hanuman-The Eternal': India's 1st AI-driven film in the making
A new movie called "Chiranjeevi Hanuman-The Eternal" is on the way, and it's making history as a first-of-its-kind AI-driven film.
Set for release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026, this project brings together classic stories from the Ramayana with cutting-edge tech for a fresh take on Indian mythology.
Meet the team behind this groundbreaking project
Over 50 engineers from Galleri5 are teaming up with cultural experts to bring this vision to life, while Trilok—the world's first AI-powered band—will handle the music, blending spiritual vibes with modern sounds.
The creators say their goal is to keep things culturally authentic while using innovative technology to tell epic stories in a whole new way.