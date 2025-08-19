Chiranjeevi meets producers to resolve ongoing Tollywood workers' strike
Tollywood has hit pause since August 4, 2025, after film workers walked out demanding a 30% wage hike.
Now, megastar Chiranjeevi is trying to bring both sides together—he met with a group of producers on August 17 to help break the deadlock.
What's the issue?
The strike covers workers from 24 different crafts who say they need fair pay.
Producers argue that wages are already above the legal minimum and worry a big hike could hurt smaller films.
The workers' federation insists they won't return without a written agreement, while the Film Chamber wants everyone at the table for talks.
Chiranjeevi halts film shoot to focus on talks
Chiranjeevi has paused his own movie shoot to focus on talks, saying he understands worker concerns and is hopeful for unity soon.
As one producer put it, he's in touch with both sides and confident this can be resolved.