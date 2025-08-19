Amitabh Bachchan shares struggles of aging; here's what he said

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan , who frequently expresses his views through his personal blog , recently spoke candidly about the challenges of growing older. At 82, the veteran star reflected on how everyday tasks that once felt effortless now demand greater focus and attention. He also revealed that he has installed "handlebars" in his home for support.

Health focus Bachchan emphasizes the importance of yoga, breathing exercises Following his customary Sunday interaction with fans, Bachchan reflected on how his everyday routine is now influenced by both professional commitments and health practices. "The body gradually begins to lose its balance, and there is a need to work on it to check and improve," he observed. He emphasized the importance of yoga, breathing exercises, and mobility training in his routine.

Daily challenges Every day tasks have become more challenging Bachchan further elaborated on how every day tasks have become more challenging. "Some routines that were there earlier, seem to suggest that because it was done some years ago, it shall be a cake walk to initiate them again." "Just one day's absence and the pains and the mobility goes for a very long walk...it is a wonder that the normal actions, earlier, now require the mind to think before they can be exercised."

Lifestyle changes He has installed handlebars in his home Bachchan shared that, due to necessary adjustments, he now uses handlebars at home. "You need them all over to hold and steady the body before any physical act...the bravado tells you to go ahead until you realize goodness, it's a major problem." He added that the speed of performing these tasks has slowed down with uncertainty.