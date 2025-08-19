Next Article
'KSBKBT2' recap: Tulsi reveals Noina's past crush on Mihir
The August 18 episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 brought some real tension to the table.
During dinner at Noina's place, Tulsi revealed that Noina once had feelings for Mihir, which definitely shook up both families.
There was also some side-eye over Mihir's old college paintings in Noina's house and questions about Pari's hand scar.
More drama coming up in the next episodes
The episode wrapped with a cliffhanger—Tulsi invited Noina to a Janmashtami event, hinting at more drama ahead.
Vrinda is set for a job interview with Angad at Mihir's company, which could get interesting.
Plus, Pari's ex-lover is about to show up and stir things up even more.
Looks like there are plenty of surprises lined up for the next episodes!