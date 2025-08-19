Next Article
M Night Shyamalan's 'Trap' heads to streaming: Release date, cast
M Night Shyamalan's thriller "Trap," inspired by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, is coming to Hulu on September 1, 2025.
The film blends concert vibes with suspense, coinciding with the release of Swift's upcoming album inspired by the Eras Tour—definitely a unique combo for Shyamalan.
Cast and box office collection
Josh Hartnett stars as Cooper, a firefighter hiding a dark secret. Saleka Shyamalan (the director's daughter) plays Lady Raven and brings her music background into the story.
Released in 2024, "Trap" has made over $83 million worldwide. Critics were mixed (57% on Rotten Tomatoes), but fans seem into it with a solid 64% audience score—and it even joined Letterboxd's "one million watched" club.