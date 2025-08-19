M Night Shyamalan's 'Trap' heads to streaming: Release date, cast

Cast and box office collection

Josh Hartnett stars as Cooper, a firefighter hiding a dark secret. Saleka Shyamalan (the director's daughter) plays Lady Raven and brings her music background into the story.

Released in 2024, "Trap" has made over $83 million worldwide. Critics were mixed (57% on Rotten Tomatoes), but fans seem into it with a solid 64% audience score—and it even joined Letterboxd's "one million watched" club.