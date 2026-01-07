Congress suspends 12 in Maharashtra after forming alliance with BJP 

In a surprising political twist, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra's Ambernath Municipal Council. The alliance, named "Ambernath Vikas Aghadi," included 14 BJP councilors, 12 from Congress, four NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and one independent corporator. This coalition gave them a total strength of 32 members in the 60-member council. BJP's Tejashree Karanjule was elected the Ambernath Municipal Council President (Mayor) as a result.

Power dynamics BJP-Congress alliance sidelines Shiv Sena This is noteworthy, as the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) was the single largest party after elections but was kept out of power through post-poll strategies. The Shiv Sena had won 27 seats. The Maharashtra Congress has since suspended Ambernath bloc chief Pradeep Patil and all corporators involved in this alliance for "violation of party discipline."

Suspension details Maharashtra Congress president orders suspension Vice president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Ganesh Patil wrote to Ambernath Congress block president Patil, informing him of his suspension. "We have fought elections on the Congress symbol and won 12 seats. However, without informing the state leadership or the state office, you have entered into an alliance with the BJP. This is not a good thing. As per the instructions of the state president, you are being suspended from the party," the letter stated.

Criticism voiced BJP-Congress alliance criticized by rival parties Senior BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned this alliance, calling it "unacceptable," and promised to scrap it if formed without proper approval. "It is a serious breach of party discipline," he said. The alliance has also been slammed by rival parties, especially the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). They called it ideological hypocrisy and an "improper and unethical coalition." Shinde faction MLA Balaji Kinikar warned such political compromises could have long-term repercussions in upcoming elections.