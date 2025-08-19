Vikram Solar IPO fully subscribed within hours: Should you bid?

Vikram Solar, a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, has witnessed its ₹2,079.37 crore initial public offering (IPO) fully subscribed within hours of opening on Tuesday. The issue was booked 1.1 times by 3:00pm indicating strong investor demand. The retail investors category was booked 1.08 times while the non-institutional investors quota was subscribed over 2.6 times at the time of writing this article.

Analyst views Brokerages recommend 'Subscribe' to the issue Analysts have mostly given a 'Subscribe' rating to Vikram Solar's IPO. They cite the company's strong order book, upcoming capacity expansion plans, and favorable government schemes as reasons for their recommendation. Despite appearing expensive compared to peers on valuations, most brokerages believe its long-term growth potential justifies investor participation. Reliance Securities noted that Vikram Solar is well-positioned to capture India's accelerating solar opportunity with a robust order book and technology upgrades backed by Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

Growth strategy Capacity expansion and government schemes to drive growth SBI Securities highlighted that Vikram Solar operates at a lower margin profile than listed peers due to the lack of backward integration and limited export presence. However, the company plans to nearly quadruple its installed solar module manufacturing capacity to 15.5 GW by FY26. This growth will be driven by capacity expansion and robust domestic demand backed by government schemes such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM Kusum, among others.

Offer details Issue details Vikram Solar's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4.52 crore shares worth ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale component of 1.75 crore shares aggregating to ₹579.37 crore by its promoter Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vikram Capital Management and Anil Chaudhary. The Kolkata-based firm has set a fixed price band for its shares between ₹315 and ₹332 each. Investors can apply for a minimum of 45 shares per lot, with additional bids in multiples of 45.