Sarah Snook's 'All Her Fault': Cast, plot, premiere details 

The highly anticipated psychological thriller series All Her Fault, starring Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Sarah Snook, will premiere on JioHotstar on November 7. The show is a Peacock original and will be available in India through JioHotstar's Peacock Hub. Reports suggest that all eight episodes of the series will be released simultaneously for binge-watching.

Series overview Plot of 'All Her Fault' All Her Fault, based on Andrea Mara's 2021 best-selling novel of the same name, tells a gripping story of deception set against the backdrop of suburban life. The plot follows Marissa Irvine (Snook), whose ordinary day quickly turns into a nightmare when her young son mysteriously disappears after a playdate. The series also stars Dakota Fanning, Michael Pena, Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis, and Thomas Cocquerel.

Series themes More about the show The logline says, "Marissa Irvine arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes." "She doesn't have Milo and has never heard of him." "As every parent's worst nightmare begins to unfold, new questions lead to deep secrets, revealing cracks in the Irvines' seemingly perfect world until everything is left shattered." The show is created by Megan Gallagher and directed by Minkie Spiro and Kate Dennis.

Twitter Post Take a look at the trailer here First trailer for ‘ALL HER FAULT’, starring Sarah Snook.



The series follows a mother who goes to pick up her son from a playdate but the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes and doesn’t have her son.



Releasing November 6 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/OZ3l2TDDzb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 10, 2025