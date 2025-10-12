Kabir Khan congratulates 'Chandu Champion' Kartik on Filmfare win
Kartik Aaryan just picked up the 2025 Filmfare Best Actor award for "Chandu Champion," and director Kabir Khan couldn't be happier.
Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Khan said, "I'm so proud today to be standing with him and applauding him for winning the Filmfare BEST ACTOR award."
Aaryan's intense prep for Petkar's role
"Chandu Champion" tells the inspiring real-life journey of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist.
To play Petkar, Aaryan transformed himself over 18 months—sticking to a strict diet and sleep routine that dropped his body fat to seven percent.
He opened up about this intense prep in an interview with Indian Express.
Kartik was genuinely moved by Khan's praise
Aaryan, who shared the award with Abhishek Bachchan this year, was genuinely moved by Khan's praise and replied simply, "I am at Loss of words sir."
This role marks a major milestone in Kartik's career as he takes on more challenging projects beyond commercial films.