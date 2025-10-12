Kabir Khan congratulates 'Chandu Champion' Kartik on Filmfare win Entertainment Oct 12, 2025

Kartik Aaryan just picked up the 2025 Filmfare Best Actor award for "Chandu Champion," and director Kabir Khan couldn't be happier.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Khan said, "I'm so proud today to be standing with him and applauding him for winning the Filmfare BEST ACTOR award."