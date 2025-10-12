Neeraj Ghaywan defends Karan Johar over 'Homebound' profitability comments

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has strongly supported producer Karan Johar , who recently faced backlash for his comments on Homebound. Earlier this month, Johar had said he now looks at profitability with every project and expressed uncertainty about making a film like Homebound again. His remarks drew criticism, with many accusing him of prioritizing commerce over creativity.

Defense 'He doesn't need to back a film like this' In an interview with Lallantop Cinema, Ghaywan defended Johar and clarified the intent behind his statement. He said, "See, he has such a big production banner, he's such a big producer, he doesn't need to back a film like this." "He was fully aware that the film wouldn't be a blockbuster or make profits for him. But the emotional ethos of the story touched him and that's why he chose to support it."

Misunderstanding 'This will break his morale' Ghaywan further said, "Presenting what he said somewhere by completely misquoting and misconstruing it can totally break his morale. It undervalues the contribution he's made to the film." "I'm very disturbed by all this. This is such a big moment, a leading banner like his, deciding to produce a sensitive film like this with an independent filmmaker."

Appeal 'We should actually pat their backs for doing this' Ghaywan urged people to understand Johar's perspective and said, "We should actually pat their backs for doing this and encourage more such collaborations." He added, "But if we continue to react this way, it will only break their spirit and such films won't be made in the future. I request everyone to think about this and understand that what he said has been completely flipped around."

Controversy What exactly did Johar say During a recent chat with Komal Nahta, Johar discussed his partnership with Adar Poonawalla. He said, "Now, you have to take every decision with profitability. It is very important to be profitable." His comments invited backlash online. On October 10, Johar shared a note on Instagram requesting people not to "misconstrue or misquote" his comments on Homebound. He wrote, "I am and will always be exceptionally proud of Homebound."