Here's how Chris Woakes has fared at Edgbaston (Tests) 

Hosts England will take on India in the second Test of their five-match series at Birmingham's Edgbaston Stadium, starting on July 2. Having won the series opener by five wickets, the Brits will aim to enhance their lead. Meanwhile, veteran England all-rounder Chris Woakes has previously featured in three Tests at Edgbaston. Here we decode his numbers at the venue.

Stats Bowling average of 24.53 at Edgbaston Woakes Test numbers at Edgbaston are pretty impressive. He has taken 13 wickets across six innings here at a fine average of 24.53, according to ESPNcricinfo. The pacer has taken three-fers in each of his three Test appearances here - against Australia, West Indies, and Pakistan. A four-fer here, however, is still elusive for Woakes as his best figures read 3/58.

Information Woakes owns a fifty here With the bat, Woakes has scored 148 runs across five innings at Edgbaston at a fine average of 49.33. Only once he has been dismissed under 35 at this venue as his scores read 9, 3*, 37*, 37, and 62.

Career Woakes attained this feat in series opener Though Woakes managed just a solitary wicket in the series opener, he played an important 38-run knock in the first innings. During his knock, Woakes became the sixth England all-rounder to complete the rare double of 150 wickets and 2,000 runs in Test cricket. The feat puts him alongside legends like Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, and Stuart Broad.

Career Here are his Test numbers Having played 58 Tests Test, Woakes has raced to 2,008 runs at an average of 26.42. He has one century and seven fifties to his name. On the bowling front, he has claimed 182 wickets at an average of 28.90 with best figures of six for 17. He overall has five five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket haul in his kitty.