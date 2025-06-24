England vs India: Key takeaways from Headingley Test

England beat India in the 1st Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24. The hosts claimed their sixth successive Test win on this ground after successfully chasing down 371. The win was powered by a 188-run opening stand between centurion Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley on Day 5. The series opener had several twists and turns. Here are the key takeaways.

Match A look at match summary An inexperienced Indian line-up, being invited to bat, scored 471 in the first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant slammed tons. England responded well (465), with Ollie Pope (106) and Harry Brook shining. Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer. In the second innings, India (364) banked on tons from KL Rahul and Pant but faced a collapse. England's 371-run chase had numerous twists.

Pant Pant's bravado stuns England Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the match was Pant's audacity. He once again dominated the Englishmen in their own backyard. Pant, who scored 134 and 118, became the seventh Indian with centuries in both innings of a Test. However, he is the first Indian to do so in England. The wicketkeeper-batter, who performed his somersault in Leeds, once again showed his bold strokes.

Collapse Twin batting collapses for India Although India's top order was on fire, the middle order collapsed in both innings. Despite tons from Pant and Rahul, India collapsed from 287/4 to 364/10 in the second innings. Earlier, India went down from 430/3 to 471 all-out. As per Cricbuzz, the difference of 656 runs between the top five (721) and bottom six (65) is the highest for India in a Test.

Gill Gill shines in first Test as captain Gill, who replaced Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain, certainly led from the front. At 25 years and 285 days, Gill became youngest Indian captain with a 50+ score in their maiden innings as Test captain. The 25-year-old led terrifically despite having a fresh batting attack. Although Gill's captaincy was attacking, all six of of his reviews while fielding were unsuccessful.

Fielding Jaiswal drops four catches India were sloppy in the field throughout the two innings. Jaiswal was among the culprits as he dropped four catches in the match. Three of those came in the first innings. Duckett (twice), Pope, and Brook received reprieves. As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal's four dropped catches are now the joint-most by an Indian player in a Test.

Karun Nair How Karun Nair fared on Test comeback Senior batter Karun Nair was rewarded with a Test comeback. Playing his maiden Test in over eight years, Nair recorded a four-ball duck. He had a set platform but failed to capitalize. The 33-year-old, one of India's two triple-centurions, scored a 54-ball 20 in the second innings. He played some crisp strokes, however, a soft dismissal to Chris Woakes ended his stay.

Bowling India's weak link Bowling was India's weak link in the first innings. Bumrah took the bulk of wickets but received minimal help from the other end. He ended up with a record-breaking five-wicket haul. However, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj could not thwart the English batters. Both of them conceded 100-plus runs, sharing five wickets. Ravindra Jadeja was wicketless in the first innings.

Start Scintillating start from Jaiswal, Rahul Against all odds, India's opening combination of Rahul and Jaiswal fared well on Day 1 under overcast conditions. There were concerns about India's batting line-up after Rohit and Virat Kohli's retirements, but Jaiswal and Rahul showed tremendous application. Their 91-run opening stand laid the foundation for India's successful first-innings score. Jaiswal's historic ton had classy strokes all around the ground.