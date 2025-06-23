Headingley Test, India suffer twin batting collapses: Key stats

India's batting prowess was on full display across both innings of the 1st Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. However, two sudden collapses once again exposed India's middle muddle. Despite fine centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant , India collapsed from 287/4 to 364/10 in the second innings. The first innings saw a similar story, as India went down from 430/3 to 471 all-out. Notably, India gave England a 371-run target for Day 5.

Collapse details Collapse from 430/3 to 471 all-out in 1st innings Being put in to bat, India were cruising at 430/3, defying the odds. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Pant made historic centuries. However, the innings saw a shocking collapse as the last seven wickets tumbled for just 41 runs, leaving India bowled out for 471. This included the dismissals of established batters like Ravindra Jadeja. Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue took four wickets each.

Another collapse Another collapse in 2nd innings The second innings saw a repeat of the first as India lost their last six wickets for a mere 77 runs, going from a comfortable 287/4 to all-out at 364. Earlier Pant and Rahul added 195 runs after India were down to 92/3 on the fourth morning. Once again, Tongue was instrumental in this collapse, taking three wickets in an over. Jadeja returned unbeaten (25*).