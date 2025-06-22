Headingley Test: Breaking down India's dropped catches on Day 2

Dropped catches have dented Team India 's progress in the ongoing opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The team's batting coach, Shitanshu Kotak, also expressed his disappointment over the team's fielding performance on Day 2. Kotak admitted that dropped catches and misfields cost them momentum after a strong start to the day. Here we dissect India's missed chances on the field on Day 2.

Day 2 India started Day 2 on a strong note India began Day 2 on a dominant note, with Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill scoring centuries. However, a late-order collapse saw them bowled out for 471, giving England some momentum. Meanwhile, the hosts were off to a terrible start with Jasprit Bumrah trapping Zak Crawley in the opening over. India could have further tightened their grip had their fielders not made errors.

Jaiswal Jaiswal could not hold on to a one-handed catch Bumrah created another chance in the fifth over, inducing an outside edge off Ben Duckett's bat. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was stationed at the gully region, could not hold on to the one-handed catch. He did put in a full length dive to his right but the ball went past him and raced down to the boundary.

Lifeline Another lifeline for Duckett Duckett was batting at 15 when he got another lifeline. This time from Ravindra Jadeja, one of the finest fielders in modern-day cricket. Bumrah was the bowler on this occasion as well. Duckett went for a slash and the ball quickly went to backward point, where Jadeja is known to be an expert. However, he failed the grab the ball on this occasion. Though Bumrah eventually trapped Ducket, the England opener contributed with a solid 62 off 94 balls.

Pope Pope's innings could have been cut short Ollie Pope, who scored an unbeaten 100* on Day 2, could have departed for 60. Facing Bumrah in the 31st over, Pope tried to steer a back-of-a-length delivery outside off to the third man area. However, luck favored him as Jaiswal dropped another catch, this time at third slip. He dived to his right and got both his hands but the ball went down as Bumrah was deprived of another wicket.