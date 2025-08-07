Tim Cook hands Trump 24K gold-and-glass gift

Apple CEO Tim Cook has presented US President Donald Trump with a striking, custom-made gift, following the company's recent announcement to invest an additional $100 billion. The gift was unveiled at a White House event to showcase Apple's latest push for US manufacturing. The striking piece features a disk of iPhone glass mounted on a base made of 24-karat gold, symbolizing Apple's commitment to domestic production.

Design details Glass made by Corning, Apple's longtime supplier The glass for the disk was made by Corning, Apple's long-time supplier. It features the Apple logo etched in the center with Trump's name on top. The bottom of the piece bears Cook's signature along with "Made in USA" and 2025. The gold base of this unique gift was sourced from Utah.

Twitter Post Cook describing the gift at the White House Tim Cook: It is engraved for President Trump. It is a unique unit of one. And the base comes from Utah, and is 24 karat gold.

Investment expansion $100 billion investment in US manufacturing Apple has announced an additional $100 billion investment to boost its manufacturing in the United States. The move comes in response to Trump's pressure on tech companies to bring production back home. The new commitment builds on Apple's earlier pledge of a $500 billion investment over four years and introduces an American Manufacturing Program aimed at strengthening the company's domestic supply chain and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Production plans Manufacturing cover glass for iPhones, Watches in Kentucky As part of its expanded investment, Apple will work with Corning to manufacture 100% of the iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass in Kentucky. The company is also collaborating with Samsung at its chip facility in Austin, Texas, to launch a revolutionary chip-making technology that has never been used anywhere else in the world.

Future plans Plans to expand production facilities in the US Apple's server production facility in Houston is set to start mass production in 2026. The company is also expanding its data center in Maiden, North Carolina. Separately, Apple has announced the launch of a manufacturing academy in Michigan, aimed at training American businesses on advanced production techniques. However, it remains unclear whether these moves will satisfy Trump, who has asked Apple to make iPhones entirely in the US.

Mixed responses Controversy surrounds Cook's gift to Trump Cook's gesture of gifting Trump a custom gold Apple product has drawn mixed reactions from the public. While some have criticized it as a 'bribe' for preferential treatment and federal contracts, others have praised Apple's commitment to invest in the US and hire native workers. The tech giant also plans to directly hire 20,000 people in the US over the next four years, mostly focused on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence and machine learning.