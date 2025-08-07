Next Article
Bharat Forge's stock drops 2.5% on June quarter results
Bharat Forge's stock dropped 2.5% to ₹1,110.90 after its June 2025 results came out.
While revenue and profit both nudged up a bit from last quarter, the company's yearly revenue actually dipped compared to last year—even though net profit saw a slight rise.
Dividend announced, investor meet to discuss strategy
The company announced a ₹6 per share final dividend (effective July 4) and is hosting an investor meet to talk strategy.
Still, experts aren't too upbeat on the stock right now, pointing to ongoing ups and downs in Bharat Forge's financials.