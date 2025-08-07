Next Article
TCS shares close unchanged on Thursday
TCS shares ended Thursday right where they started—at ₹3,063.90—with nearly 1.9 million shares traded during the day.
Even though the price didn't budge, the stock slipped 1.7% over the week, which might catch the eye of anyone tracking short-term moves.
Other metrics of interest
Trading activity was solid, with volumes close to TCS's weekly average—so plenty of people are still interested.
Plus, TCS has a six-month beta of just 0.40, meaning it tends to move less than the overall market and could appeal if you're looking for a steadier ride in your portfolio.