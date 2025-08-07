Indian rupee opens at 87.72/$ against US dollar

Rupee is holding its ground between support and resistance

Kunal Sodhani from Shinhan Bank shared that the rupee is holding its ground between support at 87.50 and resistance at 87.95.

At a White House briefing, Trump said these steps are about national security due to India buying Russian oil, and he even suggested China could face similar measures soon.

All this points to rising global trade tensions that could ripple through international markets.