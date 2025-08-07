Airbnb's stock pops on $6 billion buyback plan

Q2 numbers and future outlook

In Q2, Airbnb saw nights and seats booked go up by 7%, with total booking value hitting $23.5 billion (that's an 11% jump).

North American prices nudged up too, thanks to demand for premium stays.

CEO Brian Chesky says they've beaten key targets but admits growth might slow down soon because last year was such a big one—still, he's feeling optimistic about what's ahead.