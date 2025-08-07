Next Article
Airbnb's stock pops on $6 billion buyback plan
Airbnb just dropped its Q3 revenue forecast—$4.02 to $4.10 billion—which is higher than Wall Street hoped for.
They also announced a $6 billion share buyback, and their stock popped up 3.4% after hours on Wednesday.
The upbeat mood comes from more people traveling in the US and a solid boost in bookings last quarter.
Q2 numbers and future outlook
In Q2, Airbnb saw nights and seats booked go up by 7%, with total booking value hitting $23.5 billion (that's an 11% jump).
North American prices nudged up too, thanks to demand for premium stays.
CEO Brian Chesky says they've beaten key targets but admits growth might slow down soon because last year was such a big one—still, he's feeling optimistic about what's ahead.