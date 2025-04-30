What's the story

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are set to clash in Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The much-awaited clash will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 1.

The Royals head into this match on the back of a thumping eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, the impending match offers quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few.