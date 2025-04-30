IPL 2025, RR vs MI: A look at key battles
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are set to clash in Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The much-awaited clash will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 1.
The Royals head into this match on the back of a thumping eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.
Meanwhile, the impending match offers quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few.
#1
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Trent Boult
RR star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting will be challenged with lethal yorkers and swing of Trent Boult.
While Jaiswal has carried his counter-attacking approach, Boult is known to fire searing yorkers.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm seamer has dismissed Jaiswal once in three IPL innings. Jaiswal's strike-rate against Boult in the tournament is 122.22.
#2
Shimron Hetmyer vs Jasprit Bumrah
Shimron Hetmyer hasn't been at his best lately, but his propensity to launch explosive hits stands out.
He is expected to face Jasprit Bumrah's guile in the middle overs.
As of now, the MI pacer has dismissed Hetmyer thrice in just six IPL innings. The latter hasn't found a boundary in 14 against Bumrah.
#3
Suryakumar Yadav vs Wanindu Hasaranga
It will be interesting to see how Suryakumar Yadav takes on spin this time around.
The star MI dasher has been in sublime form, especially against spinners, in IPL 2025. His blazing sweep shots have been on display.
His battle against spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will one to watch out for. SKY strikes at 218.75 against Hasaranga without being dismissed in the IPL.
Information
Rohit Sharma vs Jofra Archer
MI's former skipper Rohit Sharma has finally found his feet in the ongoing IPL season. He is set to face a ferocious Jofra Archer first up. Notably, Rohit has fallen to Archer twice in just five balls (IPL).