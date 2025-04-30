Glenn Maxwell ruled out of IPL 2025? Shreyas Iyer indicates
What's the story
In a major blow to Punjab Kings (PBKS), star player Glenn Maxwell is likely to miss the remainder of the 2025 IPL season.
The Australian all-rounder was part of PBKS's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has only managed 48 runs in seven matches this season.
He has also taken four wickets in seven games till now.
Meanwhile, with five wins from nine matches, PBKS are fifth on the points table.
Here are further details.
Injury announcement
Maxwell's injury confirmed during CSK match
The injury was revealed during PBKS's away clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss, opted to bowl first, and confirmed Maxwell's unavailability for the match.
"Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far," Iyer said at the toss.
Match implications
CSK, PBKS eye crucial points
The match against CSK is important for PBKS, who currently occupy the fifth spot on the points table with five wins from nine matches.
A win against CSK could see them rise to the second spot.
Meanwhile, CSK have only won two of their nine matches this season, and a loss against PBKS could all but knock them out of IPL 2025 contention.
Season
A look at Maxwell's 2025 season so far
Bought for ₹4.2 crore in the 2024 mega-auction, Maxwell has struggled to find form this season.
With the bat, he has managed just 48 runs in seven matches at an average of 8 and a paltry strike rate of 97.96, with a top score of 30.
His bowling has been modest too, taking only four wickets at an average of 27.50, making it a disappointing campaign overall.