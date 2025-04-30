What's the story

In a major blow to Punjab Kings (PBKS), star player Glenn Maxwell is likely to miss the remainder of the 2025 IPL season.

The Australian all-rounder was part of PBKS's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has only managed 48 runs in seven matches this season.

He has also taken four wickets in seven games till now.

Meanwhile, with five wins from nine matches, PBKS are fifth on the points table.

Here are further details.