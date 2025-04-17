IPL: Presenting teams with most Super Over wins
What's the story
With their fifth win of the 2025 IPL season, sealed in a thrilling Super Over against Rajasthan Royals, the Delhi Capitals now hold the record for the most Super Over victories in the league's history.
DC have won four out of five IPL Super Over contests, including four on the trot.
Here's a look at the teams with the most Super Over wins.
#1
Delhi Capitals - Four wins from five matches
The Delhi Capitals have won four out of five Super Over encounters in IPL, with their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2013).
Since then, DC have built an impressive streak, starting with a win over KKR (2019), followed by a dominant finish against PBKS (2020).
They continued their run with a win over SRH (2021) and a dramatic victory over RR (2025).
#2
Punjab Kings - Three wins out of four
The Punjab Kings rank second with three wins in four Super Over encounters.
Their only loss came against Delhi Capitals in 2020.
PBKS' wins include a two-ball finish over CSK in 2010, a nine-run victory against RR in 2015, and a dramatic double Super Over triumph over MI in 2020, making them one of the most successful teams in IPL Super Over history.
#3
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Two wins out of three
The Challengers hold the third spot on the list, with two wins from three Super Over appearances.
Their first victory came in 2013 against the Capitals with a five-run win.
In 2020, they edged past MI, thanks to clutch boundaries from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
Their only Super Over loss came earlier in 2013, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their debut Super Over.
#4
Rajasthan Royals - Two wins out of four
The Royals have two wins from four IPL Super Over appearances.
Their first came in 2009, beating KKR in two balls during the league's first-ever Super Over.
They beat KKR again in 2014, handing them a second straight Super Over defeat.
However, RR lost to PBKS in 2015 and to DC in a thrilling 2025 clash, marking their second Super Over defeat across seasons.