Esteemed Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has secured his future with the club by signing a two-year contract extension.

The 33-year-old Dutch center-back's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

His commitment comes just days after forward Mohamed Salah also signed a two-year extension last week.

Van Dijk remained loyal to Liverpool, saying unequivocally that "it was always Liverpool."

