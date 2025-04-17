Virgil van Dijk extends Liverpool contract: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Esteemed Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has secured his future with the club by signing a two-year contract extension.
The 33-year-old Dutch center-back's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.
His commitment comes just days after forward Mohamed Salah also signed a two-year extension last week.
Van Dijk remained loyal to Liverpool, saying unequivocally that "it was always Liverpool."
Here's more.
Contract specifics
Van Dijk's contract details and future outlook
Van Dijk's new contract, confirmed by Liverpool on Thursday, will keep him at Anfield until 2027.
His previous deal was worth £220,000 per week but with performance-related bonuses included in the new deal, his earnings could potentially reach up to £400,000 per week.
"It was always Liverpool," said van Dijk, who had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Player reaction
Van Dijk's sentiments on contract extension
Expressing his happiness over extending his career with Liverpool for another two years, van Dijk said, "The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy."
He added, "There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family."
Words
It was always Liverpool, says van Dijk
"That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool." The Dutchman, who has made 314 appearances for the Reds," the Dutchman said.
"There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family," he added.
"I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser - I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling. "
Player profile
Van Dijk's journey with Liverpool
Since arriving at Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 for £75 million, van Dijk has been a key player.
He was made captain in 2023 after Jordan Henderson's exit and has since guided the club to the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, and EFL Cup (twice).
His leadership qualities have been key under manager Arne Slot as they pursue their record-equalling 20th English league title this season.
Stats
Crunch stats of van Dijk
Van Dijk has made 314 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. He has scored 27 goals for the club in addition to making 10 assists.
229 of his appearances have come for the club in Premier League. He owns 20 goals and 7 assists for Liverpool in the league.
Overall, the former Southampton defender has made 295 Premier League appearances. He owns 24 goals and 8 assists. He has been part of 115 clean sheets.
Accolades
Accolades and trophies won by van Dijk in Liverpool colors
Van Dijk has been awarded Premier League Player of the Season in 2018/19.
He has also won one Premier League Player of the Month award in December 2018.
He won the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season.
Premier League: 2019-20, FA Cup: 2021-22, EFL Cup: 2021-22, 2023-24; runner-up: 2024-25.
FA Community Shield: 2022, UEFA Champions League: 2018-19; runner-up: 2017-18, 2021-22, UEFA Super Cup: 2019 and FIFA Club World Cup: 2019.