Premier League 2024/25 leaders Liverpool thrashed West Ham United (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League leaders Liverpool humble West Ham: Key stats

What's the story Premier League 2024/25 leaders Liverpool thrashed West Ham United away in matchweek 19. The Reds, who have played a match less, went 3-0 ahead before half-time. Goals from Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah ensured a comfortable position. In the 2nd half, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold added to the score. Diogo Jota added a fifth goal in the 84th minute from Salah's assist.

1st half

Three first-half goals silence the Hammers

It was utter dominance from the visitors who played like league leaders. West Ham had a good early chance when Mohammed Kudus hit the post from distance. Thereafter, Diaz got a fortunate deflection to put the Reds ahead. Salah made an assist for Gakpo to add a second. The Egyptian star then added a third. Notably, Salah had 12 touches in the opposition box.

Information

Match stats from the first half

The Hammers had 0.10 expected goals compared to Liverpool's 1.60. West Ham had three attempts with 0 shots on target. The Reds 8 shots on target from 12 attempts. Liverpool had 61% ball possession and 26 touches in the opposition box.

2nd half

Liverpool march ahead to pile more misery on West Ham

Salah started the 2nd half on a strong note and caused West Ham issues. Alexander-Arnold made it 4-0 when he had ample time and space. The ball caught defender Max Kilman on the way through and wrong-footed the Hammers goalkeeper. Kudus struck the post again for West Ham before Salah missed a glorious chance. However, Jota scored as West Ham hit the post again.

Salah

231 goals and 104 assists in Liverpool colors for Salah

In 375 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah has raced to 231 goals (104 assists). In the ongoing season, Salah has registered 20 goals in all competitions from 26 games (17 assists). Salah has amassed 174 goals in the Premier League, including 172 for Liverpool. He owns 82 assists, including 81 for Liverpool. In the ongoing league campaign, Salah has 17 goals (A13).

Salah records

Records made by Salah

As per Opta, it was the eighth Premier League game this season in which Salah registered a goal and assist - a new seasonal record by any player in the competition's history. Salah became the first player in Liverpool's history to score 20+ goals across all competitions in 8 consecutive seasons. Salah (82 assists) went ahead of David Beckham (80) in the Premier League.

Do you know?

The king of 2024

As per Squawka, Salah is now involved in more goals than any other player across Europe's big five leagues in all competitions in 2024 (52 - 29 goals, 23 assists).

Players

Key numbers of Gakpo, Diaz, Alexander-Arnold and Jota

Gakpo scored his side's 2nd goal. In 74 Premier League games, he owns 20 goals and nine assists for the Reds. This season, he has 5 league goals (A2). Diaz made his 84th Premier League appearance, racing to 24 goals, including 8 this season. Alexander-Arnold made his 243rd league appearance, recorded his 16th goal. Former Wolves player Jota scored his 61st Premier League goal.

Information

More records for Salah

Salah's 30 goals involvement is now the fewest appearances any player has needed to reach this figure in a single campaign in the competition. Only Alan Shearer (10) and Harry Kane (nine) have had more 20+ goal campaigns than Salah (8).

Details

Match stats and points table

The Hammers had 0.34 expected goals compared to Liverpool's 2.92. West Ham had 7 attempts with 0 shots on target. The Reds 13 shots on target from 22 attempts. Liverpool had 55% ball possession and 43 touches in the opposition box. In terms of the points table, the Reds are atop with 45 points from 18 matches. West Ham are 13th (23 points).