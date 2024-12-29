Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand striker Chris Wood's goal and assist helped Nottingham Forest secure a win, moving them to 2nd place in the Premier League.

The team's transformation under manager Nuno Espirito Santo and their strong defense, led by Nikola Milenkovic, have been key to their success.

Their recent five-game winning streak and conceding just 19 goals in 19 games highlight their impressive performance.

Nottingham Forest won 2-0 against Everton (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Nottingham Forest move to 2nd place in Premier League: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:34 pm Dec 29, 202411:34 pm

What's the story Nottingham Forest ended the year with a thumping win over Everton, taking them to second place in the Premier League. Nuno Espirito Santo's men have been making waves this season with their brilliant performances. The win at Goodison Park ensured they ended the day just behind league leaders Liverpool and ahead of Arsenal who were due to play only on Wednesday. Forest also moved above Chelsea for the meantime.

Key players

Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White shine in victory

New Zealand striker Chris Wood was instrumental in both goals that saw Nottingham Forest clinch the win. He netted his 11th league goal of the season and assisted team captain Morgan Gibbs-White in scoring in the second half. Although Wood missed a couple of early chances, his persistence paid off when he executed a lofted finish over Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Leadership impact

Nuno Espirito Santo's leadership transforms Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo, who took over as Nottingham Forest's manager a little over a year ago, has completely transformed the side. Under his tutelage, the team has climbed from 17th last December to now challenging for top spots in the league. The team's recent five-game winning streak has placed them surprisingly between Arne Slot's men and third-placed Arsenal.

Defensive prowess

Nottingham Forest's defensive strength key to success

Nottingham Forest's success this season can be credited to their strong defense, having conceded just 19 goals in 19 games. The team's defensive line is spearheaded by Serbia international Nikola Milenkovic. Their solid defense was on display against Everton, who could only manage two shots on target throughout the match. This defensive prowess has been a major reason behind Nottingham Forest's rise to second place in the Premier League.

Details

Match stats and points table

Everton had 13 attempts with 2 shots on target. NFFC had 7 shots on target from 11 attempts. Everton bossed possession, clocking 64% and owned a 79% pass accuracy from 474 passes. After 19 matches, Forest have 11 wins, four draws and four defeats. They own 37 points. The Toffees are 16th with 17 points in their kitty. Before this result, they had posted three successive draws.

Opta stats

A look at the key stats as Forest beat Everton

Forest's Anthony Elanga, who provided an assist for Wood, is now involved in a goal in four successive matches for the first time in his career. He has three goals and an assist. Forest have won each of their last 5 Premier League games. This is their longest winning run in the competition since a run of five between March and April in 1995. In calendar year 2024, Everton registered just 132 shots and scored 31 times (fewest).

Information

Forest cap off 2024 with a win

For the 2nd straight year, Forest have won their final league match. They beat Manchester United 2-1 in 2023. Last time, Forest recorded this feat was back in 2008-10.