Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Harry Kane equals record as Spurs win

Premier League 2022-23: Harry Kane equals record as Spurs win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 28, 2022, 10:59 pm 1 min read

Harry Kane has matched the tally of Andy Cole (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Harry Kane continued his goal-scoring form to help Tottenham Hotspur beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in gameweek 4 of the Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday. Kane scored a brace and also missed a penalty in between to race to 187 Premier League goals. Kane is now the joint-third highest goal-scorer in PL history. He has equaled Andy Cole's record. Here's more.

Record Joint-third highest scorer in jhe Premier League

Kane is now the joint-3rd highest goal-scorer in Premier League history (187). The England international is only behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (207). In the last gameweek, Aguero steered clear of former Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero (184). Kane also surpassed Aguero in terms of most goals for a single club in PL history. Kane has 187 goals for Spurs in the PL.

Twitter Post Kane helps Spurs win

Heading home with three more points ✅



COME ON YOU SPURS!!!! pic.twitter.com/FPBvr1VIvY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 28, 2022