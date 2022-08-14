Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Four-star Brentford pile misery on Manchester United

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 14, 2022, 12:02 am 3 min read

After suffering a 2-1 defeat against Brighton on the opening gameweek of the Premier League 2022-23 season, Manchester United were bullied by Brentford on Saturday. The Bees ripped apart a disjointed Man United side, who didn't have any clue on a hot evening in West London. The game was over in the first 35 minutes as Brentford scored four. Here's more.

Erik ten Hag's United look like an exact copy of last season's side under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim boss Ralf Rangnick in terms of approach.

Playing out from the back cost United and Brentford capitalized by pressing high.

United were nowhere to be seen across the pitch.

With Liverpool next, United could remain bottom of the pile with zero points.

BREMUN United suffer a telling defeat

Brentford went ahead with Josh Dasilva's shot seeing the ball go right through the hands of David de Gea. United were at fault for the second goal as Christian Eriksen was caught by Mathias Jensen, who slotted home. The third goal came from a corner as United were all over the place. Bryan Mbeumo scored the fourth after a solid counter attack play.

MUFC Big losses continue to haunt United

Brentford are now just the third side to score four goals against Manchester United in the first half of a Premier League game after Tottenham in October 2020 and Liverpool in October 2021. Spurs beat United 6-1 and Liverpool won 5-0. United lost 9-0 against the Reds across both legs and also suffered a 4-0 defeat against Brighton.

Do you know? 4th successive loss in the Premier League for United

Man United have now lost four successive matches in the Premier League. Besides the two losses this season, they ended the 2021-22 campaign with two defeats. In these four games, United have gone on to concede 11 goals.

United Opta stats: United register unwanted records

Brentford claimed their first victory against United in any competition since a 2-0 FA Cup win back in February 1938, having gone winless in seven. United are set to finish a day bottom of the PL 2022-23 table for the first time since August 21, 1992. Brentford have now secured their biggest top-flight victory since beating Grimsby Town 6-1 back in April 1938.

Do you know? More misery for United

The defeat against Brentford is United's seventh in a row away from home. As per BBC, it's their worst run since 1936. This is also the seventh time Man United have conceded at least four goals in a league game since 2021-22.