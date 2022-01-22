Sports

Premier League, Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Records broken

Premier League, Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 22, 2022, 10:47 pm 2 min read

Man United beat West Ham 1-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United scored a 93rd-minute goal to beat West Ham United in a crucial Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday. United broke forward quickly with Anthony Martial feeding Edinson Cavani, who pulled the ball back across goal for Marcus Rashford to score. The fans went berserk as United claimed three crucial points. United have displaced West Ham to move fourth.

Context Why does it matter?

This was massive three points for United, who weren't clinical enough.

However, Ralf Rangnick made decisive substitutes, bringing in Rashford after an hour and the getting Cavani and Martial post 80 minutes.

And the three substitutes combined to give United victory.

It's now successive wins for United, who had earlier let a two-goal advantage slip against Aston Villa to be held 2-2.

MUNWHU How did the match pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

United dominated possession in the first half but had little to show in front of goal. Fred had United's first shot on target early in the second half. Both sides upped the tempo but didn't find the desired break, carving out some decent chances. Tomas Soucek almost got West Ham ahead in the 87th minute before Rashford met Cavani's superb pass to slot home.

Rashford Rashord scripts this record

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

As per Squawka Football, Rashford has scored a 90th-minute winning goal for the fourth time in the Premier League. This is at least twice as many as any other Man United player. He has equaled the likes of Ian Wright, Steven Gerrard, Papiss Cisse, Christian Benteke, and Sadio Mane (4 each). Making his 192nd Premier League appearance, Rashford netted his 59th goal.

Stat attack Notable stats of the match

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

David Moyes is yet to win a Premier League game at Old Trafford as a visiting manager. He has now gone 15 games without a win (D4 L11). United are unbeaten at home against West Ham in 14 Premier League matches since a 1-0 defeat in May 2007. United have collected their 11th win of the season. They have 38 points from 22 matches.