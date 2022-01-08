Decoding Harry Kane's best seasons in the Premier League

Harry Kane is regarded as one of the best forwards in the Premier League of all time. The England skipper defined brilliance upfront with his eye for goals. Kane has never won the Premier League trophy but has achieved a lot of success individually. The Tottenham striker has been a reliant force and his consistency speaks volumes. Here we decode his best PL seasons.

Kane spent his time on loan at several clubs before returning to Tottenham for the 2013-14 season.

It all changed during the 2014-15 season, when he scored 21 goals in 34 Premier League appearances.

Since then, Kane has never looked behind.

He has won several individual honors in his career, including three Golden Boots, one Playmaker and six Player of the Month awards.

2014-15 A star is born

Kane was terrific in the 2014-15 season, helping Tottenham finish fifth. He finished as the second-highest scorer that season behind Sergio Aguero. He also netted a hat-trick during the season against Aston Villa. He finished the PL season with 21 goals in 34 appearances. He also bagged the PFA Young Player of the Season award for his excellent campaign.

2015-16 First Golden Boot for Kane

Kane had a slow start to the 2015-16 season. But he finished the season on a high note by taking his first Premier League Golden Boot home. He smashed his first goal in September 2015 as Spurs humiliated Manchester City 4-1. He got a hat-trick against Bournemouth the following month. Kane got past 20-plus league goals for the second successive season, ending with 25.

2016-17 Kane steps up once again

Kane won his second successive Golden Boot award during the 2016-17 season. He smashed 29 league goals for Spurs in 30 appearances. Tottenham finished second that season behind Chelsea. He went on to net four PL hat-tricks that season, including a four-goal salvo against Leicester City as Spurs downed them 6-1. Kane was at his absolute best as Spurs enjoyed their best season.

2017-18 Kane reaches 30-goal mark in Premier League

Kane touched the 30-goal mark for the first time during the 2017-18 season. He finished second on the scoring list behind Mohamed Salah (32). He netted two hat-tricks that season against Burnley and Southampton. During the 2017-18 season, he also went past Teddy Sheringham's 97 goals to become Spurs' leading goal-scorer in the Premier League era. Tottenham finished third in the 2017-18 season.

2020-21 Double delight for Kane

Kane collected his third Premier League Golden Boot award during the 2021-22 season. He was unstoppable last season, scoring 23 times. Kane also claimed the Playmaker award after topping the assist chart (14). Despite Spurs finishing a disappointing seventh, Kane's achievements will be remembered for a long time. During the 2020-21 season, Kane went past the 150-goal mark in the Premier League.

Stats Kane's overall Premier League numbers

Overall, Kane has scored 170 Premier League goals to date, including 25 penalties. He is the seventh-highest goal scorer in the competition and has made 263 appearances. Kane has registered 427 shots on target, besides creating 54 big chances. He has hit the woodwork on 32 occasions. He has also made 168 tackles, 200 clearances, and 71 interceptions.