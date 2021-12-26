Sports Premier League, Manchester City beat Leicester 6-3: Records broken

Manchester City thrashed Leicester at home

Premier League leaders Manchester City were involved in a nine-goal thriller against Leicester City at the Etihad on Boxing Day. City dominated the first half, scoring four goals. However, Leicester fought back scoring thrice in the second half. However, City scored twice again to seal a crucial 6-3 win. City have six-point gap over Liverpool, who saw their Boxing Day match get postponed.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Man City are in the hunt for the Premier League title and their run has been amazing. They often peak during this period and the complete performance will please Guardiola. Since losing 2-0 against Palace on October 30, City have claimed nine successive wins. Several players have stepped up and delivered the goods in each game to show the strength City have.

MCILEI City overcome Leicester at home

It was a dismal first half for the Foxes, something they will want to forget about. Youri Tielemans was guilty of conceding two penalties which Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling accepted with glee. Kevin De Bruyne and IIkay Gundogan scored as well. In the second half, Leicester stunned City, scoring three goals before Aymeric Laporte and Sterling added two more.

City City script a unique record

As per Opta, Manchester City are the third side to score two penalties in the opening 25 minutes of a Premier League match. They achieved the feat after West Ham versus Manchester United in 2011 and Liverpool versus Sheffield United in 2007. Notably, City are the first of these three clubs to do so with two different scorers

Premier League City seal ninth successive win

City have claimed nine successive PL wins, scoring 30 goals during this run. Interestingly, they have hammered 17 goals across the last three PL matches. The champions conceded three goals after notching three successive clean sheets. City have raced to 47 points from 19 games. They have won 15 matches, besides drawing and losing two games each.

Feats Notable feats achieved in the match

City are the second side after Liverpool to score four goals this season in the first half of a PL match. However, their four goals came within 25 minutes. Meanwhile, As per Squawka Football, Gundogan became the third player to score 15-plus PL goals in 2021 after Mohamed Salah (24) and Harry Kane (16).

Duo Notable feats for Sterling and Mahrez

Sterling has amassed five goals and an assist in his last five PL matches. The England international now has 103 PL goals in 306 matches. He has scored seven PL goal of the season. Meanwhile, Mahrez netted his 71st PL goal. He contributed in the game with a goal and an assist, taking his tally to eight (G5 A3).

Do you know? Iheanacho scripts a unique record

As per Opta, Kelechi Iheanacho is the third player to both score and assist in a single PL game against City having previously appeared for them in the competition, after Paul Dickov for Leicester in 2003 and James Milner for Liverpool in 2016.