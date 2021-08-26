Jordan Henderson vs IIkay Gundogan: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 04:58 pm

Decoding the stats between Jordan Henderson and IIkay Gundogan

Liverpool mid-fielder Jordan Henderson has been a terrific performer for the Reds for a long time now. He has been a fine leader and has shown his impetus on a consistent basis. Meanwhile, Manchester City's IIkay Gundogan has made a massive impact since joining the Premier League champions from German outfit Borussia Dortmund. Here we decode the stats between two players.

Henderson PL

Jordan Henderson's Premier League stats

Henderson has made 362 PL appearances, scoring 31 goals and contributing with 47 assists. He has scored 23 goals with his right foot, seven with his left foot, and one header. His tally includes one penalty and two free-kicks. Henderson has had 102 shots on target. He has created 52 big chances. Henderson has made 693 tackles, 2,044 recoveries, 470 interceptions, and 362 clearances.

Gundogan PL

Gundogan's Premier League stats

German mid-fielder Gundogan has made 132 Premier League appearances, scoring 28 goals and making eight assists. He has 19 goals with his right foot, six with his left foot, and three headers. His tally includes three penalties and a free kick. He has 56 shots on target, besides creating 15 big chances. Gundogan has made 111 tackles, 104 interceptions, 600 recoveries, and 55 clearances.

PL success

Their success in the Premier League

Henderson won the 2019-20 Premier League trophy with Liverpool. He has also won one Premier League Goal of the Month in 2016-17. Meanwhile, Gundogan has bagged three Premier League titles with Man City (2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21). He has won two Premier League Player of the Month awards (January and February 2021).

Stats

Henderson and Gundogan's career stats

The 31-year-old Henderson made 79 appearances for Sunderland, scoring five times. He also scored one goal in 13 appearances on loan at Coventry City. Since joining the Reds, Henderson has made 393 appearances, netting 30 goals. Gundogan scored eight goals in 53 matches for Numberg. He scored 15 goals in 157 appearances for Dortmund. For City, he has 39 goals in 213 appearances.

Trophies

Both players have tasted success in terms of trophies won

Besides winning the Premier League with Liverpool, Henderson has also won one Champions League, one League Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. He has been a one-time runner-up in the UCL, Europa League, League Cup, and FA Cup. Gundogan won three trophies with Dortmund and has pocketed eight with Man City.