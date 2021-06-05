Six Manchester City players in PFA Team of the Year

Manchester City won the Premier League 2020/21 title

Six Manchester City players have made the cut in the 2020-21 PFA Premier League Team of the Year. Besides the six Man City players, two each from Tottenham and Manchester United made the list. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was also included. Interestingly, no Chelsea players made the list. City, who won the Premier League 2020-21 title, saw their players get the desired votes.

The team

The 11 players who made the cut

The likes of Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan make the team, which is voted for by fellow players. Besides these six from City's Premier League-winning squad, Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes have been included. Tottenham stars Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are included, alongside Salah.

Attack

A look at the three-man attack in the PFA team

Spurs striker Kane bagged the Premier League Golden Boot and the Playmaker award for 23 and 14 assists respectively in the 2020-21 season. His goal involvement was seven more than any other player in the competition. Liverpool forward Salah scored 20-plus goals in a Premier League campaign for the third time (22). Meanwhile, Son was Involved in 27 goals (G17 A10).

Information

PFA Premier League Team of the Year

PFA Premier League Team of the Year (4-3-3): Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Shaw, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Fernandes, Salah, Kane, Son.

Mid-field

A look at the three-man mid-field

De Bruyne registered 12 assists and six goals in the Premier League 2020-21 season. As per Opta, his 12 assists came in 2,001 minutes of league action. Gundogan topped the scoring chart for City (13 goals). His non-penalty goals (12) were the highest by any mid-fielder since Dele Alli (12) in 2016-17. Man United's Fernandes contributed with 30 goal involvements (G18 A12).

Defence

A look at the four-man defensive unit

City registered a total of 19 clean sheets and no wonder they dominated the defensive section. Right-back Cancelo made 162 recoveries, 28 clearances, and 41 interceptions. Stones was part of 14 clean sheets for City and scored four goals. FWA Player of the Year Dias made 23 tackles, 34 interceptions, and 88 clearances. Shaw created seven big chances and made five assists for United.

Information

Ederson shines in goal for second successive season

Man City goalie Ederson made 66 saves in another brilliant season. His 19 clean sheets helped him win the Golden Glove award for the second successive season. He saved one penalty and claimed an assist.