Decoding James Anderson's Test numbers versus India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 04:17 pm

James Anderson has been superb against Team India in Tests

James Anderson played a prominent role on Day 1 of the third Test against India at Edgbaston, Leeds. His impeccable first spell saw him grab three Indian wickets, leaving them on 21/3. Anderson got the likes of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli to help his side thwart India. The visitors were bowled out for 78. We decode Anderson's Test numbers versus India.

Damage

Anderson does the damage early on in the third Test

Anderson looked like a man on a mission as he wiped out India's top-order in no time. Indian opener Rahul played at a ball he should have left alone and edged the same to Jos Buttler. Anderson set Pujara up by bowling inswingers and then delivering an outswinger. He then dismissed Kohli, who went for an expansive cover drive and edged the ball too.

ENG vs IND

Anderson has bowled well in the ongoing series

Anderson has been terrific for England in the ongoing Test series against India. He has claimed 12 wickets in the series already at an average of 15.58. Anderson has already claimed a fifer (5/62). Currently, he is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series alongside Jasprit Bumrah (12). The next best England bowler is Ollie Robinson (11 wickets).

Versus India

Anderson has taken 130 wickets against Team India

Anderson has enjoyed a lot of success against the Indian cricket team in Tests. He has clinched 130 wickets against India at an average of 24.40. The right-arm pacer has five five-wicket hauls against India with the best performance of 5/20. 96 of his wickets against India have come in England at 22.65. In India, he has claimed 34 wickets at 29.32.

Versus India

20-plus wickets in each of the last three home assignments

During the home series against India in 2011, Anderson grabbed 21 wickets in four Tests at 25.71. In 2014, Anderson stepped up for the Three Lions, picking up 25 scalps at 20.60 (5 Tests). In 2018, he impressed once again taking 24 wickets at just 18.12. In each of these assignments, including the ongoing series, Anderson had grabbed one five-wicket haul (4).

Information

Anderson has 629 career Test scalps

In 165 Tests, the senior pacer has taken 629 wickets at just 26.46 with the best performance of 7/42. He has taken a total of 31 five-wicket hauls. His best match figure is 11/71.