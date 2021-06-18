One-off Test: INDW bowled out for 231 in first innings

India Women have been bowled out for 231 in the first innings of the ongoing one-off Test against England Women in Bristol. They suffered an obnoxious batting collapse after Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 167 runs for the opening wicket. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone did the damage, having picked four wickets. England, who earlier declared on 396/9, have enforced the follow-on.

Bowlers

Ecclestone was the pick of England bowlers

The likes of Natalie Sciver and Kate Cross removed Smriti and Shafali respectively. England captain Heather Knight then chipped in, producing a couple of quick breakthroughs. Ecclestone rattled India's middle-order and emanated the batting collapse. She was the pick of England bowlers, having recorded figures of 4/88. Notably, skipper Knight conceded just seven runs in 11 overs (eight maidens).

Duo

Shafali and Smriti scored 167 runs

Shafali (96) and Smriti (78) scored 167 runs between them on Day 2. They now hold the record for India's highest opening partnership in Test cricket. The previous record of 132 runs was held by Anju Jain (59) and Chanderkanta (66) against England in 1999. This has also become India's highest opening partnership against England in Test cricket.

Twitter Post

WATCH: The delivery of the match

Shafali

Shafali scored a brisk 96

Shafali gave India a solid start in the first innings. The 17-year-old continued to hammer the English bowlers throughout. By scoring 96, Shafali registered the highest individual score by an Indian on Test debut. She broke the long-standing record of Chanderkanta Kaul, who slammed 75 against New Zealand in 1995. The former could have been the youngest to score a hundred in the Women's Test.

Collapse

Seven Indian batters scored in single figures

India Women suffered a terrible batting collapse after getting off to a terrific start. They lost five wickets for just 16 runs and finished on 187-5 at stumps (Day 2). The likes of Punam Raut (2), Shikha Pandey (0), Mithali Raj (2), Harmanpreet Kaur (4), Taniya Bhatia (0), Sneh Rana (2), and Jhulan Goswami (1) scored in single figures in the innings.