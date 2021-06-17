One-off Test: INDW collapse after a strong start against ENGW

India Women's opening batter Shafali Verma scored 96 against England Women

India Women stuttered with the bat in reply to England's 396/9 (declared) in their first innings of the one-off Test match in Bristol. England Women resumed Day 2 on 269/6. They added another 127 runs, losing just three wickets to frustrate India. However, Indian batters Shafali Verma (96) and Smriti Mandhana (78) gave the side a brilliant start. England hit back with five wickets.

Dunkley and Shrubsole deflate the Indian bowlers

India started well by getting Katherine Brunt early as England stuttered (270/7). However, Sophia Dunkley took charge and forged two key partnerships, including a 70-run stand for the 10th wicket. Dunkley managed a valiant 127-ball 74*, hitting nine fours. Number 10 batter Anya Shrubsole played a blinder, getting a 33-ball 47. She hit six fours and a six. These two deflated the Indian attack.

Indian bowlers were all over the place

The Indian bowlers were inconsistent on Thursday, erring in their line and lengths. Notably, Dunkley and Shrubsole didn't allow the bowlers much space. Shrubsole came in and showed her intentions. Sneh Rana was smoked for runs in the 120th over. India conceded runs at a fast pace as England escaped from a position of bother. Rana and Deepti Sharma shared seven wickets between them.

Shafali and Mandhana give India a solid start

The Indian openers were superb in their approach and made sure a strong platform was laid. Both Shafali and Mandhana played some fine shots and looked comfortable. They got a lot of boundaries to highlight their control. Shafali hit 13 fours and two sixes in a 152-ball knock. Mandhana hit 14 fours, facing 155 deliveries. They shared an opening stand of 167 runs.

India collapse after a strong start

Shafali had a lapse in concentration after going for a lofted drive and paying the price. Moments later, her opening partner Mandhana was dismissed. A loose shot saw Mandhana throw her wicket away. Shikha Pandey perished next as India's ploy of sending her to see out the day didn't work. Skipper Mithali Raj and Punam Raut too followed suit in quick succession.

India lose five wickets in a space of 17 runs

From 167/0, India lost five wickets in a space of just 17 runs. It was sheer madness in the middle as England bowlers couldn't believe what was happening. Four England Women bowlers shared the wickets between them. India Women are 187/5 at stumps.