West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Records brokenLast updated on Apr 03, 2021, 10:25 am
Sri Lanka showed a lot of character to force a draw in the second Test against West Indies.
The Windies were in complete control of the Test as they had set Lanka a target of 377.
The visitors batted out for nine overs without losing a wicket (29/0) on Day 4.
Dimuth Karunaratne led the way to help Lanka bat long.
Here's more.
2nd Test
How did the Test match pan out?
West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite scored a brilliant 126 to help the hosts post 354/10.
Suranga Lakmal claimed four scalps for Lanka.
The visitors were then bowled out for 258, with WI gaining a significant lead.
Windies (280/4) declared in the second innings and set a target of 377.
Sri Lanka added 101 for the first wicket and ended on 193/2.
Brathwaite
Captain Brathwaite shines for the Windies
WI opening batsman and captain Barathwaite had a superb outing in this match.
He got scores of 126 and 85. With 211 runs scored, Brathwaite surpassed the mark of 4,000 in Tests (4,113).
He became the 16th West Indian batsman to register this feat.
Brathwaite has raced to 21 fifties and nine Test hundreds.
Brathwaite slammed his maiden century against SL.
WI batsmen
Batting feats achieved by the West Indies batsmen
Playing his seventh Test match, West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall slammed his career-best 73 in the first innings.
This was his second fifty in Test cricket.
Jason Holder (30 and 71*) surpassed Dwayne Bravo (2,200) in terms of Test runs (2,253).
Holder now has 10 half-centuries in the format.
28-year-old Kyle Mayers (49 and 55) surpassed the 400-run mark.
He hit his second Test fifty.
SL batsmen
Notable feats for the Lankan batsmen
Sri Lankan opener Lahiru Thirimanne hit his third successive fifty with a score of 55 in the first innings.
He registered his ninth fifty in Tests and a third vs West Indies.
Thirimanne, who scored 39 in the second innings, has raced to 1,863 runs at 25.87.
Karunaratne hit his 25th career Test fifty, whereas, Oshada Fernando got to his third.
Duo
Roach and Lakmal register these stats
Kemar Roach claimed three wickets in the match. The WI fast bowler has raced to 214 scalps at 27.72.
He surpassed the tally of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (212).
He became the first West Indian to claim 30-plus scalps against Lanka.
Suranga Lakmal picked up six wickets in the match.
He has 162 scalps now, going past Dilruwan Perera's tally (161).