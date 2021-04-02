An incredible ton by skipper Babar Azam (103) guided Pakistan to victory over South Africa in the first ODI at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Although the hosts made a brief comeback in the middle overs, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan made recovery for them. Earlier, Rassie van der Dussen (123*) helped SA put up a challenging total. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

SA were off to a shaky start (55/4) after Pakistan elected field. However, van der Dussen (123*) and David Miller (50) powered SA to 273/6 in 50 overs. Meanwhile, Pakistan remained in commanding position until a spell from Anrich Nortje brought them back. Although the match came down to the wire despite Babar's ton, Pakistan held their nerves to chase 274.

Babar Quickest to reach 13th ODI ton

Pakistan skipper Babar played a terrific knock under pressure. He joined in the middle after opener Fakhar Zaman got dismissed early on in the run-chase. However, he looked in fine touch, and gave an exhibition of immaculate timing. He went on to complete his 13th ODI ton (103) in his 76th ODI innings, the quickest to the feat.

Century Maiden ODI ton for van der Dussen

Middle-order batsman van der Dussen anchored the South African innings when they were in trouble. Coming in at number four, he duly rescued them. Eventually, he went on to complete his maiden ton in ODI cricket, which came off 123 balls. Dussen, who came to the crease in seventh over, remained unbeaten on 123 (10 fours and 2 sixes).

Information Highest second-wicket partnership for Pakistan in Centurion

Babar shared a 177-run knock along with Imam-ul-Haq after Fakhar Zaman departed initially. This has become the highest second-wicket partnership for Pakistan in Centurion. Notably, the previous-highest was also between the two (132 runs in 2019).

SA Nortje registers a haul of four wickets

South African fast bowler Nortje delivered a ferocious spell in the middle overs. He brought back the Proteas after Babar and Imam made it a one-sided contest. Nortje bowled a barrage of bouncers that decimated Pakistan's middle-order. The tall seamer ended up taking four wickets, having conceded 51 runs from 10 overs. However, he couldn't produce a win for SA.

Partnership Rizwan, Shadab get Pakistan over the line