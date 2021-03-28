-
India vs England, 3rd ODI: Hosts bring in NatarajanLast updated on Mar 28, 2021, 01:09 pm
India and England are all set to face each other in the third ODI in Pune on Sunday.
The series is tied 1-1 and whoever wins this match will lift up the trophy.
England, who scripted a sensational chase in the second ODI, have replaced Tom Curran with Mark Wood.
Meanwhile, India have made one change in their starting XI.
Here's more.
Information
Team India playing XI
India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan
Info
Pitch report, timing and TV listing
One expects to see pacers from both sides to get assistance at the beginning.
In both ODIs, the pitch proved to be a nice batting surface.
Expect nothing less with another high-scoring game on offer.
The match is set to start at 1:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
One can stream it on Hotstar (paid subscription).
Information
A look at England's playing XI
England playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
Information
England opt to field first in 3rd ODI
England have opted to field first in the third ODI. For the third successive game, India will be batting first. The hosts need to do well and maximize in the middle overs.