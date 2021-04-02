The 14th edition of IPL will be underway on April 9. Rajasthan Royals, who finished last in 2020, have a new leader in the form of Sanju Samson. Samson was appointed the skipper in place of Steve Smith, who was released by the franchise. Under the former, RR would aim for a turnaround in the upcoming season. We present Samson's stats in the IPL.

Stats A look at his IPL stats (batting)

Over the years, Samson has emerged as one of the cleanest strikers in the IPL. He has represented Delhi Capitals and RR in the tournament so far. At present, Samson owns 2,584 runs from 107 IPL games at an average of 27.78. The tally includes two tons and 13 fifties. Samson has also smashed over 100 sixes (115) and 191 fours in the tournament.

Start A positive start for Samson in the IPL

In his debut IPL season (2013), Samson was named the Emerging Player of the Year after registering 206 runs. Samson was the joint-highest run-scorer for RR in the following season (339) along with Rahane. He played the next two seasons with the Delhi Capitals. While he slammed his maiden IPL ton in 2017. He was the top-scorer for DC (386) in that season.

Rise Samson kept on rising after 2018

In the 2018 auction, Samson was bought again by RR. He finished with 441 runs in that season at 31.50. Samson recorded his second IPL century in 2019, an unbeaten 102 off just 55 balls (vs SRH). During the season, he became the youngest batsman with 2,000 runs in IPL history. In 2020, Samson smashed second-most sixes in the tournament (26).

Information Samson owns 35 dismissals as wicket-keeper

As far as the wicket-keeping stats are concerned, Samson has registered 35 dismissals from 48 innings. The tally includes 29 catches and six stumpings. He has made a maximum of four dismissals in a single IPL game.

