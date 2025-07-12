Rajkummar Rao gets candid about 'challenging' Sourav Ganguly biopic
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao, who recently starred in the action thriller Maalik, has spoken about his upcoming project—the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The biopic will mark Rao's second collaboration with director Vikramaditya Motwane, the first being the critically acclaimed thriller Trapped. Here's what the actor said about taking on the role of one of cricket's fiercest captains.
Actor's perspective
'Dada thought I am right fit...': Rao
Rao told Times Now, "That's a big relief, I think Dada [Ganguly] thought that I am the right fit to portray his life on screen. It's a big responsibility." "Very exciting, very challenging, a little nervous, but I think it is going to be fun." Ganguly had earlier expressed his confidence in Rao's ability to portray him accurately. In an interview with NDTV, he said, "I don't think anyone else can play me better than him."
Film success
Meanwhile, Rao's 'Maalik' is in theaters now
Meanwhile, Rao's latest film, Maalik, directed by Pulkit and released on Friday, has been getting mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. The movie also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar. Produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the film sees Rao take on a new avatar of a cold-blooded gangster. Read our review of Maalik here.