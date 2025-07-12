Rajkummar Rao gets candid about 'challenging' Sourav Ganguly biopic

Actor's perspective

'Dada thought I am right fit...': Rao

Rao told Times Now, "That's a big relief, I think Dada [Ganguly] thought that I am the right fit to portray his life on screen. It's a big responsibility." "Very exciting, very challenging, a little nervous, but I think it is going to be fun." Ganguly had earlier expressed his confidence in Rao's ability to portray him accurately. In an interview with NDTV, he said, "I don't think anyone else can play me better than him."