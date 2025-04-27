Luv Ranjan revives shelved thriller, may reunite with Ajay Devgn
What's the story
In May 2018, filmmaker Luv Ranjan announced an ambitious action-thriller starring Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor.
The film, which was initially set to go on the floors in mid-2019 and release in December 2020, was delayed multiple times and was ultimately shelved.
Now, after seven long years, Ranjan is reviving this much-anticipated two-hero film, according to PeepingMoon.
Script development
Ranjan is reworking the script for the heartland action drama
The director is rewriting the script of his yet-untitled film, which is touted to be a heartland action drama.
The director intends to take the reworked script to production next year.
Even though Ranjan still prefers Devgn and Kapoor for the lead roles, the busy schedules of the actors have the filmmaker open to casting other Bollywood stars.
Insiders suggest that Devgn will likely stay attached to the project, while Kapoor's role might go to another actor.
Current projects
Ranjan and Devgn's ongoing collaborations
Interestingly, Ranjan and Devgn are already working on two films together- De De Pyaar De 2 (which releases on November 14) and Jagan Shakti's Ranger, which is being shot in Ooty.
Apart from these, Ranjan is also working on a sequel to Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
This sequel could be taken forward if the two-hero project gets stalled again, added the report.
Production slate
Ranjan's diverse portfolio under Luv Films
Interestingly, Ranjan already has five projects at different stages of production under his banner, Luv Films.
From De De Pyaar De 2, Ranger, Marathi film Vadh 2, to Sourav Ganguly's biopic starring Rajkummar Rao and Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, Ranjan's plate is full.